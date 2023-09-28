Fenway Sports Group have owned Liverpool since 2010 but some fans would like more money spent in the transfer market.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has insisted that the club will continue to be run in a sustainable manner - even though he’s wary that attracts criticism from sections of supporters.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been prudent since purchasing the Reds for £300 million in 2010. But during that time, Liverpool have returned to the European elite under their ownership, winning the Champions League - as well as reaching two finals - the Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, revenue has increased significantly while Anfield is in completion of being expanded to a capacity of 61,000 and £50 million has been spent to move the training ground from Melwood to the AXA Training Centre. Per Forbes, the club is now valued at £4.3 billion.

However, there are some fans who clamour for FSG - who are still looking for new investors for the Reds - to spend more money in the transfer market and match the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. Speaking to the Speaking to the SportsPro Media Podcast, Hogan insists that the Boston-based group’s approach won’t change, though.

He said: “You get a weekly understanding of where you are in terms of results on the pitch. Sometimes results on the pitch can be difficult, that’s part of the passion and energy, from our standpoint and I certainly consider myself extremely fortunate to be in the position I’m in comes the pressure of performance and the pressure of winning.

“That’s the mindset at Liverpool, we are focused on winning trophies, focused on silverware. We have been very successful in the last few years and that is something we’re intent on continuing. That [criticism] is part of the job. I think the most important thing from my perspective, and our perspective as a club, is to be focused on what we are trying to achieve. Sometimes matches can go different ways for various different reasons. We also need to be focused on what we are trying to achieve long-term, and ultimately we are trying to run the club in the best possible way we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From a sustainable standpoint, everything we do is in the best interests of the club. There is going to be criticism, there is going to be pressure, but that is part of working in an environment that is as public as Liverpool is.