x

Liverpool quickly need to dust themselves down after their latest in a lengthy list of sobering defeats this season.

The Reds fell to a 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield and are now on the brink of exiting the competition.

Momentum continues to spluter as Jurgen Klopp’s side not only threw away a two-goal lead but gifted Madrid passage into the next round.

Still, Klopp saw some positive signs from Liverpool’s performance in the first half and he’ll be aiming to take that into Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

The Reds have won successive games in the Premier League against Everton and Newcastle United. Should they find a run of form then a top-four finish might not be out of the realms of possibility after all.

For the clash against the Eagles, here’s the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

1 . KIRKBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool with Joe Gomez of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on October 07, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Joe Gomez - hamstring The centre-back walked straight down the tunnel when subbed against Real Madrid. Klopp admitted Liverpool saw a bit of a saw Gomez has a problem and made a decision to withdraw him. Potential return game: N/A. Photo: Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The defender has missed the previous four games and he was not spotted training before Real Madrid . Konate may need a period to get up to speed once back in training. Potential return game: Wolves (H), Wednesday 1 March. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Thiago Alcantara - hip Klopp has admitted that the midfielder will be sidelined for ‘a while’. The Telegraph reported that Thiago could be sidelined for up to four weeks. Potential return game: Real Madrid (A), Wednesday 15 March. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales