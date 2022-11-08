‘Good news’ - Liverpool injury update on Luis Diaz and four other players

Liverpool injury news ahead of games against Derby County and Southampton.

Pep Lijnders has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash against Derby County.

James Milner will again be unavailable after suffering concussion in last week’s Champions League victory over Napoli. However, the vice-skipper will be back for Southampton at the weekend.

However, Naby Keita (muscle) is a doubt for the game, having not played a Premier League match all season. Joel Matip (calf) remains ruled out.

Lijnders told liverpoolfc.com: “Naby will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton.

“Millie will definitely be ready for Southampton but this game [against Derby] comes too early for tomorrow.

“Then we have of course Joel, who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably.”

Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) are long-term injuries. However, the former is making good progress and is now running.

“The longer injuries, Luis Diaz is running for the first time on Thursday. That’s good news because we all know how important he was last year and in the second half of the season.