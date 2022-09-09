Premier League fixtures are in doubt after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The government has said that there is ‘no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures’ following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon surrounded by her family.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL postponed tonight’s games between Burnley and Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County in League Two this evening.

Premier League clubs await news on whether games will go ahead this weekend.

Liverpool host Wolves at Anfield on Saturday while Everton travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

The government has said that a decision is ‘entirely at the discretion of individual organisations’.

The National Mourning Guidance reads: “There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues during the National Mourning period.

“This is at the discretion of individual organisations. As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

“They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations. If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.