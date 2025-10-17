From left: Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch: | Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.

The Reds return to action after the international break and aim to arrest a run of three successive defeats in all competitions. They face their fierce foes United at Anfield but have had injury woes heading into the fixture.

Ibrahima Konate sustained a quad problem in the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea two weeks ago and left France’s squad because of his issue. The centre-back has started every Premier League game so far this season. Konate is due to train today, meaning that he has a chance to feature against United.

“Ibou has come back to us and started his sessions again. He is expected to train with us today,” said the Liverpool boss.

Ryan Gravenberch was substituted at half-time in the Netherlands’ victory over Finland because he had a slight issue with his hamstring. However, Slot confirmed that the key midfielder is ‘completely fit’ ahead of the game. Slot said: “Ryan is completely fit although we still have to train twice. If you ask me now, he is completely fit. The Dutch national team is in a good place if Ronald Koeman can play Tijjani Reijnders or Ryan Gravenberch. They both played 45 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker will still not be available to feature. The No.1 goalkeeper sustained a hamstring problem in a 1-0 Champions League reverse against Galatasaray. Alisson has still to return to training.

Slot added: “He has not trained. Like I always say, it is so difficult to say because the end phase of rehab can give you positives and negatives. He will not play at the weekend.”

Wataru Endo pulled out of Japan duty after making a brief substitute cameo against Chelsea.

Giovanni Leoni is ruled out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL.