Liverpool's position in the Premier League table may have surprised some at the latest international break.

This season was expected to be one of transition for the Reds. Yet around a third of the way through the campaign, Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves second in the table and a solitary point behind Manchester City.

And with a trip to City next up when the season recommences, there is an opportunity for Liverpool to move to the summit. Still, Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's opening and called it 'alright but not more' after the 3-0 victory over Brentford.

Certainly, the Reds boss will want to see the treatment table clear up during the hiatus of the season. As things stand, here's a look at the current injury situation at Anfield and when those absent could return.

1 . Curtis Jones - hamstring The midfielder has not played in Liverpool's past five Premier League games after serving a three-match suspension before suffering a setback. Klopp has already suggested Jones should be back after the international break. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 25 Nov.

2 . Ryan Gravenberch - knee Klopp was not overly concerned with the midfielder's niggling issue and revealed Gravenberch should be back after the international break. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 25 Nov.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The defender has a hamstring issue that has ruled him out of France duty. It's said he will be out for around two weeks. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 25 Nov.