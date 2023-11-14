Richard Keys has sympathised with Jurgen Klopp taking umbrage to Liverpool again being scheduled to kick-off at lunchtime after the international break - but believes the Reds manager's grievances should be with owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) rather than the TV broadcasters.

After the Reds' 3-0 win over Brentford last weekend, Klopp hit out at the decision - citing that both his side and City have South American players flying home who'll not be fully prepared. The German claimed that whoever made the decision to put the hotly-anticipated encounter doesn't 'feel football'.

However, former Sky Sports presenter Keys has suggested that Klopp should take up his issue with FSG as they take a slice of the Premier League TV revenue. Writing in his blog, Keys said: "Sorry Jurgen. 12.30 it is v City when the PL resumes. I know that Liverpool have had more than their fair share of the mid-day Saturday kick-offs, but there’s nobody to blame except the guys upstairs - who greedily take the TV money without a thought for you and your team. Have a word with them if you don’t like it."