Man City give four-word Ederson injury update as hammer blow against Liverpool confirmed
Pep Guardiola has given a worrying injury update on goalkeeper Ederson after Manchester City's draw against Liverpool.
The modern-day rivals shared an enthralling 1-1 stalemate in their Premier League title battle at Anfield. John Stones opened the scoring for City in the 23rd minute to move them top of the table briefly.
But Liverpool were given a golden chance to equalise two minutes into the second half as Darwin Nunez beat Ederson to the ball and was felled inside the box. Alexis Mac Allister duly finished the spot-kick.
Ederson injured himself when fouling Nunez and shortly had to be replaced by No.2 Stefan Ortega. It is a hammer blow for City, who remain one point behind Liverpool and now leaders Arsenal in the title race with 10 games remaining.
And Guardiola, speaking to beIN Sport, admitted that Ederson's issue is a concern. The City boss when asked how Ederson was replied: "It doesn't look good."