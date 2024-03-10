Ederson of Manchester City receives medical treatment after sustaining an injury and is later substituted off during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has given a worrying injury update on goalkeeper Ederson after Manchester City's draw against Liverpool.

The modern-day rivals shared an enthralling 1-1 stalemate in their Premier League title battle at Anfield. John Stones opened the scoring for City in the 23rd minute to move them top of the table briefly.

But Liverpool were given a golden chance to equalise two minutes into the second half as Darwin Nunez beat Ederson to the ball and was felled inside the box. Alexis Mac Allister duly finished the spot-kick.

Ederson injured himself when fouling Nunez and shortly had to be replaced by No.2 Stefan Ortega. It is a hammer blow for City, who remain one point behind Liverpool and now leaders Arsenal in the title race with 10 games remaining.