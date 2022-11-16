Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment valuation and wealth profiled amid Liverpool takeover from FSG.

A potential sale of Liverpool continues to dominate the headlines.

Since it emerged that Fenway Sports Group had put the club on the market, it has been the hot topic of conversation. FSG have owned the Reds since 2010, with Jurgen Klopp’s side becoming an elite European outfit again.

The Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield have all been won under FSG’s tenure.

But principal owner John Henry and Co. are looking for new investment - whether that’s for new shareholders or a full sale. Plenty of potential investors have been linked - with the latest Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE)

Who are Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment?

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, HBSE are genuine are a ‘genuine suitor’ to purchase Liverpool.

HBSE was founded in 2017 by Joshua Harris and David Blitzer to encompass all of their business ventures.

At the time, Harris said: “As we continue to expand our scope in the world of professional sports and entertainment, we’re excited to launch Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. We believe this endeavor allows us to continue to grow strategically and innovatively.”

HBSE already own multiple sports teams. They include NBA franchise Philadelphia 76ers (since 2011), NHL franchise New Jersey Devils (since 2013) and Team Dignitas, who are an esports team.

They also own an 18% controlling stake in Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

How much are Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment worth?

According to the Philidelphia Business Journal, HBSE are worth more than $3 billion alone.

New Jersey Devils owners David Blitzer and Joshua Harris. Picture: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

How much is Joshua Harris worth?

Harris made his fortune by co-founding alternative investment firm Apollo Global Management in 1990 with fellow billionaires Leon Black and Marc Rowan.

He is now managing partner of the Philidelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. According to Forbes, Harris has a wealth estimated to be around $6 billion.

How much is David Blitzer worth?

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, joined the Blackstone Group where he took up roles as senior managing director and head of tactical opportunities.

Blitzer also has investments football clubs including Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg, MLS side Real Salt Lake, Danish team Brondy and Dutch club ADO Den Haag. In June 2022, he purchased a 25% stake in MLB team Cleveland Guardians.

Various reports have estimated his wealth at around $1.3 billion.

Could HBSE own Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

No. Harris and Blitzer would have to sell their shares in the Eagles if they wanted to go ahead with the Liverpool takeover.

They were involved the principal backers of Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea in May before a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought the club off Roman Abramovich.

Speaking at a Sportico Invest in Sports conference in New York in October (via Football London), Blitzer said: “At the end of the day I love Crystal Palace, and people who know me well will know I love Crystal Palace. But there are a handful of teams/brands out there on a global basis, and Chelsea is one of them. The opportunity to invest in that particular situation with a very small number of people, frankly, given it was a complicated situation, we were comfortable giving that our best shot.