The Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain is relishing the battle with Darwin Nunez and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Harry Kane is relishing the battle for next season’s Golden Boot ahead of two top strikers joining the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Son Heung-min claimed the gong in the 2021-22 season with 23 goals.

Now the Spurs striker has fresh competition as he bids to reclaim the prize he’s won on three occasions.

The Reds are poised to sign Darwin Nunez for a fee of up to £85 million.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have now unveiled the arrival of Erling Haaland for £51 million.

The pair netted a combined 63 times for Benfica and Borussia Dortmund respectively in the campaign just gone.

But Kane, who fired 17 league goals for Spurs, believes Nunez and Haaland moving to England will improve him as a player.

What’s been said

The England captain, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Hungary at Molineux, told Sky Sports: “The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough.

“The Premier League has produced some top strikers around the world for a number of years.

“Every season I’ve been playing, it has always been a tough battle to win that Golden Boot and it’s no different.

“You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings, it’s going to be the case.

“It helps me as a player, it helps to have good competition, it drives me to get better and, for sure, I look forward to the challenge.

“I try to focus on myself to begin with. Going into any season, I have things I want to achieve and goals I want to reach.