‘Have to’ - Andoni Iraola explains how Bournemouth can defeat ‘special’ Liverpool
Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round this evening.
Andoni Iraola has stressed that AFC Bournemouth must take their chances if they’re to pull off a Carabao Cup upset against ‘beautiful’ Liverpool.
The Reds travel to the south coast this evening having won their past three games and lost just once all season. Jurgen Klopp’s side delivered a 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth when the two sides met in the Premier League in August.
However, the Cherries gave Liverpool a scare on that occasion when Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring in the third minute. Luis Diaz, a Mo Salah penalty and a Diogo Jota strike ensured the Reds earned three points, though.
Iraola, speaking ahead of the game, said: “We had very good spells in that game. I think we started very well. I remember a very good 20-25 minutes.
“Also at the end, obviously they were with 10 men and we pushed, but there was a moment, especially the second part of the first half let's say, where they had these moments where they pushed a lot, they press you, they put a lot of pressure on you and we suffered.
“I remember 10-15 minutes we were suffering, when they scored the penalty. It will be spells like this against these kind of teams. I think they are doing really, really well.
“They've only lost the game where they were with nine players. And they lost it at the end with an own goal. We have to play a really special game. We know this. But we have to maximise our chances. We can only do this if we play at 100 per cent."