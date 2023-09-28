Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca saluted how his side played with ‘bravery’ at Anfield in their Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.

The Reds dumped the Championship leaders out of the competition at the third-round stage last night. Yet the Foxes made a dream start when Kasey McAteer broke the deadlock in the third minute. After that, however, it was one-way traffic with Liverpool asserting their authority on the tie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes side eventually equalised in the 48th minute through Cody Gakpo before Dominik Szoboszlai’s rocket from outside the are gave Liverpool the lead. Diogo Jota then confirmed the triumph in the final minute of normal time.

Leicester’s chief aim this season is to return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last term. Maresca has changed the style of play at the King Power Stadium, which as so far yielded 21 points from eight second-tier fixtures. And although the Foxes were outclassed against Jurgen Klopp’s men, the Italian took plenty of heart from the visitors’ performance.

The Leicester head coach said: “I'm very proud of the players because to come to this stadium against this opponent and to continue playing in the way they want to play, they showed they were very brave. Since we started the game until the end, we continued in our way and they make me very proud tonight.

“To be honest, even after 45 minutes when we were 1-0 up I was not focused on the result. It's always important for sure but I told them before the game that for us tonight, our target was to continue to play the way we want to play on and off the ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement