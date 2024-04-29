Fulham boss Marco Silva. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Tosin Adarabioyo was left out of Fulham’s match-day squad for their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The centre-back has reportedly told the Cottagers that he will not be extending his contract when it expires at the end of the season. Adarabioyo has spent the past four years at Fulham after signing from Manchester City, helping the London outfit earn promotion back to the Premier League and has been a key player since. The 26-year-old has made 25 appearances this campaign, scoring twice.

Adarabioyo is set to be available on a free transfer, with Liverpool one of the clubs linked with a potential swoop. As things stand, Joel Matip - presently recovering from a knee injury - will depart Anfield when his deal expires at the end of June.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was asked about Adarabioyo’s omission after the Palace draw. The ex-Everton chief insisted that the defender could play in the Cottagers’ final three games of this campaign - but they also need to plan ahead for the future.

Silva said via the South London Press: “If we need him to play and if I decide for him to be on the pitch, he is going to be on the pitch. It’s not the case that he’s not going to play anymore for Fulham.