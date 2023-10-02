Liverpool have been left frustrated Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur was disallowed despite a VAR check.

Alan Sugar. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alan Sugar has become the latest figure to join the debate regarding the VAR controversy in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds were denied the chance to open the scoring when Luis Diaz found the back of the net in the first half. Although Diaz was flagged offside, video replays clearly showed he was in a legal position - but VAR referee Darren England made a significant error.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have now requested referee association PGMOL to release the audio footage conducted between the match officials, having already released a statement insisting to ‘explore the range of options available” to them to reach a resolution.

The Reds were already at a numerical disadvantage at the time as Curtis Jones had been given a red card - after on-field referee Simon Hooper overturned his decision from yellow after taking a look at the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side performed admirably, ending the game with nine men as Diogo Jota also received his marching orders, a Joel Matip own goal in the dying embers left the visitors crestfallen.

But Lord Sugar, the former Tottenham chairman and presenter of BBC’s The Apprentice, sympathised with Liverpool and the action they are taking. He wrote on Twitter: “Spurs v Liverpool: As a Spurs fan, I have to say that Liverpool have a very good case to argue. Clearly their goal should have been allowed. The ramifications of that mistake could cost Liverpool at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement