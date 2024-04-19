'Have to see' - Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool fitness update after Europa League exit

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans by taking his cap off following his side's elimination from the UEFA Europa League after the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final second leg match between Atalanta and Liverpool FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on April 18, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool will do a roll call to see who can feature against Fulham as they attention turns fully to the Premier League title race.

The Reds’ dreams of winning the Europa League in Jurgen Klopp’s final season are over after suffering a 3-1 aggregate defeat by Atalanta in the quarter-finals. The damage was done in the first leg as Liverpool slumped to a shock 3-0 loss.

And while the Reds won the return clash 1-0 courtesy of Mo Salah’s seventh-minute penalty, they did nowhere near enough to pull off a comeback.

But Liverpool remain in the race to be crowned Premier League champions. They’re third in the table but just two points adrift of leaders Manchester City. The Reds have a quick turnaround when they travel to Fulham on Sunday (16.30 BST). Klopp will assess the fitness of his troops between now and the trip to the capital.

Speaking to TNT Sport, the Anfield boss said: “We are back to winning ways now, and we have two-and-a-halfish days’ time to make sure we recover to go against Fulham, which will be a tricky one - a completely different game but tricky.

“We have to see who can go again, but this tonight was the reaction we had to show and the boys showed it. I’m not surprised about that, they always do that, and so it was a bit mixed emotions. I’m disappointed we are out but happy with big parts of the game and that’s it pretty much.

