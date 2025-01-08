Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarell Quansah injury update after the Liverpool defender was forced off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot has given an update on Jarell Quansah after he was forced off in Liverpool’s loss to Tottenham.

The Reds trail Spurs 1-0 at the halfway stage of the Carabao Cup semi-final after tonight’s first-leg tie. Lucas Bergvall netted the only goal in the 86th minute - just seconds after Liverpool were adamant the Tottenham midfielder should have been given a second yellow card.

To compound the Reds’ frustrations, Quansah was forced off in the 30th minute after receiving treatment. Liverpool already have fellow centre-back Joe Gomez sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Ibrahima Konate recently recovered from a knee issue.

But Slot, speaking at his post-match press conference, confirmed that Quansah did not sustain an injury and had instead been suffering from illness heading into the encounter. The Liverpool head coach said: “He didn't feel really well. From the moment the game started to the moment we had to take him off, he felt a bit of pressure I think he said on his chest. I have to ask him exactly but he said he didn't feel really well. It wasn't an injury. He was a bit ill in the last few days but thought he was on his way back. Maybe that had to do with it. I had to ask but it wasn't an injury.” Liverpool were also missing Dominik Szoboszlai because of illness.

The Reds were seething that Bergvall was not issued a red card for a foul of Kostas Tsimikas. Just seconds later, with Tsimikas having to go after the pitch because he received treatment, the 18-year-old bagged the only goal.

On what he said to referee Start Attwell at full-time, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk revealed to Sky Sports: “I think it was quite obvious it was going to be a second yellow [for Lucas Bergvall]. I think it was pretty clear. It was a coincidence and a minute later he scores the winner.

"It is what it is. He [the referee] made a mistake in my opinion and I told him that. He thinks he didn’t but it was quite obvious I think and everyone on the sidelines knew it was supposed to be a yellow.

"There's a linesman there, a fourth official there, there's VAR, a referee and he doesn't get a second yellow. I’m not saying this is the reason why we lost tonight but it was a big moment in the game.

"We played against an intense team with good attacking players, they can make it difficult, keep running. We created good moments, good opportunities at times, not really clear-cut chances in my opinion but still enough that we could have scored, unfortunately but we didn’t. It’s half-time now and I’m looking forward to the game back at Anfield."