Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield on March 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Bobby Clark was forced off with an ankle issue in Liverpool's routing of Sparta Prague.

Clark netted his maiden Reds goal in the 6-1 victory at Anfield, which delivered an 11-2 aggregate win to move into the Europa League quarter-finals. The midfielder's high pressing also earned him an assist for Mo Salah's 20th goal of the season - as he hit the landmark for a club-record seventh successive season.

However, Clark, 19, was replaced in the second half by Mateusz Musialowski when Salah was supposed to be substituted.

Liverpool already have Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic absent from their current midfield options. The Reds have a quick turnaround when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Sunday. And Klopp is hopeful that Clark's issue isn't serious.

The Liverpool manager told reporters at his post-match press conference: "The plan was to take Mo off when we brought Mateusz on but then Bobby sat in front of me and it was clear that we could not do that now and Mo is still experienced enough that he recovered enough. I told him not to defend.

"He is the only one we worry [about] a little bit. I hope it's nothing. He sat there and said he felt something so we had to take him off. Besides that, everyone else will be fine."

