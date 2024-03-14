'I am worried' - Jurgen Klopp reveals latest Liverpool injury concern ahead of Man Utd clash
Jurgen Klopp admitted that Bobby Clark was forced off with an ankle issue in Liverpool's routing of Sparta Prague.
Clark netted his maiden Reds goal in the 6-1 victory at Anfield, which delivered an 11-2 aggregate win to move into the Europa League quarter-finals. The midfielder's high pressing also earned him an assist for Mo Salah's 20th goal of the season - as he hit the landmark for a club-record seventh successive season.
However, Clark, 19, was replaced in the second half by Mateusz Musialowski when Salah was supposed to be substituted.
Liverpool already have Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic absent from their current midfield options. The Reds have a quick turnaround when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Sunday. And Klopp is hopeful that Clark's issue isn't serious.
The Liverpool manager told reporters at his post-match press conference: "The plan was to take Mo off when we brought Mateusz on but then Bobby sat in front of me and it was clear that we could not do that now and Mo is still experienced enough that he recovered enough. I told him not to defend.
"He is the only one we worry [about] a little bit. I hope it's nothing. He sat there and said he felt something so we had to take him off. Besides that, everyone else will be fine."
Speaking to TNT Sport, Klopp added: "He is the one I am worried a bit about, we wanted to take off Mo but Bobby sits on the ground and says he feels something in the ankle. Hopefully, it is nothing. The steps the boy made though, pfff [wow]."