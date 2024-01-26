Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graeme Souness was as stunned as everyone else when Jurgen Klopp announced his Liverpool exit.

Reds supporters were gobsmacked when the German - who stands a chance at winning four trophies this season - shocked the footballing world. Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015 and masterminded the club’s resurgence to the summit of English football.

Eight-and-a-half years of success are set to end this summer, with Klopp admitting fatigue had taken its toll. One of the most prominent jobs in sport will now become available as Anfield chiefs aim to find a replacement.

The news was unexpected as Liverpool sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League. Speaking to talkSPORT

“I’m amazed. The demands of that job, it’s one of the best in the world if you can get it right - he certainly did that. It would appear that, after having a difficult year last year, he has a team again.

“When I look at Jurgen Klopp, he’s such a perfect fit for Liverpool because he’s on it, he’s at it and aggressive. He’s very emotional and confrontational - he’s everything Liverpool supporters love.

“But that takes its toll. The pressures on a manager at a big club are enormous. He’s done the most remarkable job when you think about Chelsea, Man United and Man City with their spending power.