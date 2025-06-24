Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool speak as they walk out during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 Training Session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on September 16, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Darwin Nunez has declared that he’s ‘waiting to sign’ for Napoli, it has been claimed.

The striker is expected to leave Liverpool this summer after three difficult seasons. Nunez made just eight Premier League starts on the way to the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season and scored only seven goals in all competitions.

Nunez has been linked with several clubs, with a move to Saudi Arabia mooted and Liverpool turned down a bid in January. But Napoli, who are the Serie A champions, are keen on the 25-year-old. And according to Nunez’s fellow Uruguayan and ex-Napoli favourite Walter Gargano, the centre-forward is poised to move to Italy.

Gargano said on RadioGoal: “I heard Darwin Nunez, he said 'yes, I'm coming to Naples. I'm waiting to sign. I talked to him on the phone, he will decide with his family as De Bruyne did. He told me he wants to come right away, he's waiting to sign with Napoli.”