Three Chelsea players who could return for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It's an injury crisis that threatens to derail Liverpool's Premier League title charge.

And while Jurgen Klopp's chief focus is on facing Luton Town at Anfield on Wedneday, there's no doubt that supporters have one eye on the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday,

The Reds have the chance to claim the maiden piece of silverware up for grabs this season at Wembley and it could be the first of a potential haul of four trophies - which would be an unforgettable achievement for Klopp bring the curtain down on his time as manager.

Yet there are too many players filling up the physio room. Last weekend's 4-1 win at Brentford was marred by Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones being forced off before half-time - and being ruled out of the final.

What's more, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be unavailable to Wembley along with Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak while Dominik Szoboszlai's availability has been shrouded in doubt because of a hamstring problem. Alisson Becker is another who may not be available while Klopp also admitted ahead of the Luton game that others are struggling with muscle injuries. They are suspected to be Darwin Nunez, who came off at half-time against Brentford, while it has been claimed in the Egyptian media that Mo Salah has a complaint - having returned from a hamstring setback in north London.

Chelsea will be hoping that a triumph in the Carabao Cup final could prove a catalyst for their return to the upper echelons of the Premier League. Despite their lavish spending since Todd Boehly's consortium purchased the club almost two years ago, which totals more than £1 billion, they have nosedived from title hopefuls to mid-table fodder.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have picked up in recent weeks as they did Liverpool a favour in the title race by holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw. Yet they too have injury issues of their own.

Captain Reece James continues to work his way back from hamstring surgery he had in December while Benoit Badiashile has been ruled out of action until next month. Romeo Lavia, who opted to join Chelsea over Liverpool in the summer transfer window, has made just one appearance for the club and won't feature at Wembley along with Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Yet there could be three players with a chance of returning for Chelsea. Thiago Silva continues to ply his trade at the top level despite being 39. The evergreen defender suffered a groin injury in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last week, however, and was absent for the City game. Pochettino admitted that the 2021 Champions League winner with PSG's issue is minor and will assessed game by game.

Robert Sanchez should be back for the Blues' The goalkeeper, signed from Brighton last summer, hasn't played for more than two months because of a knee problem. Sanchez was expected to be in the squad against City but was not included despite being available. However, another week's training means he should at least take up a berth on the bench but may not start because of Djordje Petrovic's good recent form.

