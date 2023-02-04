‘He understands’ - Jurgen Klopp drops Liverpool selection hint ahead of Wolves clash

Fabinho has been out of form for Liverpool this season.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Fabinho knows he’s out form for Liverpool this season.

The midfielder has struggled to hit the heights of previous campaigns - having been been a key player to help the Reds claim the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fabinho’s recently lost his starting spot to 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic. And in last weekend’s FA Cup loss to Brighton, the Brazil international could have been sent for a rash tackle on Evan Ferguson after coming off the bench.

Liverpool travel to Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon (15.00 GMT). Klopp admitted that Fabinho is not happy about being out of the team - which suggests he’ll again be on the bench.

The Reds manager said: “We don’t have arguments on the training ground or anything. If you think that, that is not the case at all. He knows he’s not flying and he has to work his way back.

“That’s how it is. It’s now really helpful we have Stefan [Bajcetic] because he’s doing really well. In this position, you need a guy who wins challenges, who protects everybody, but who plays football as well. It’s really important and for plenty of years, [Fabinho has been] the best in that position for a long time.