The Reds’ talisman netted his 223rd goal for the club in today’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa . Salah has been the subject of Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ittihad, who have reportedly had a bid of £150 million turned down. But with the Suadi Pro League’s transfer window open until September 7, it has been suggested a bid of £200 million could be lodged.

Speaking when asked about Salah’s future, the midfielder said via the BBC: "You know it is football everyone is talking. We are really happy that he has stayed. We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy - we need people in the team like him."