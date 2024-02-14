Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool under-21s head coach Barry Lewtas is confident that 'brilliant' Kaide Gordon is on the road to recapturing his best form.

Gordon joined the Reds from Derby County in February 2021 for a fee that could reach £3 million. In the 2021-22 season, the winger made four appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side and became the club's youngest FA Cup goalscorer when netting in a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town aged 17 years and 96 days.

However, Gordon did not make a single appearance last campaign as he was plagued by growing pains. Liverpool have also been cautious with the teenager this term. He's made two first-team outings, along with playing seven times for the under-21s. Last weekend, the 19-year-old helped the young Reds earn a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the AXA Training Camp.

Lewis Koumas plundered a double to continue his prolific goalscoring streak. Jayden Danns has also been in red-hot form in the final third, bagging 21 goals for the under-18s and under-21s this term.

But Lewtas was highly impressed by the performance of Gordon. Speaking the Liverpool's club website, Lewtas said: "Kaide was brilliant. Just when I thought he was tiring towards the end of the game he made a massive run into the box to defend. He was sparkling out there! Listen, not to single anyone out because I thought we as a team were good, but he was brilliant first half in between the lines.

"The way we set up really suited him as well, just playing a little bit more inside the pitch and showing a different side to his game and dribbling centrally. His work-rate has been brilliant, we showed the lads a video of our game against Fulham and Kaide was doing similar things.

