Liverpool team news ahead of Fulham Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Picture: Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Liverpool action for a 'few weeks'.

The vice-skipper suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Arsenal and is set for a spell on the sidelines. Speaking to the club website ahead of tomorrow's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: "First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game.

"So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let's see after that.

"He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him."

Virgil van Dijk will return after missing the Arsenal win in the FA Cup because of illness. The Reds skipper is back in training.

Dominik Szoboszlai has a hamstring injury that he picked up in the 4-2 win owner Newcastle United on New Year's Day.

Andy Robertson has been sidelined since October with a shoulder issue.

Thiago Alcantara is still to play for Liverpool this season, having had hip surgery in April. Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) has made just two outings so far this term

Kostas Tsimikas continues to recover from a broken collarbone. Joel Matip (ACL) may not play again this season while Ben Doak (knee) is also absent for the long term.