Liverpool take on Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will once again be absent for Liverpool when they face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

The striker has missed the Reds’ past four games due to an ankle injury he picked up in the 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last month.

It’s a frustrating setback for both Firmino and Liverpool in the bid for an unprecedented quadruple during the business aend of the season.

However, the Brazil international will still travel to Spain with the squad.

The Reds hold a 2-0 lead after their win at Anfield last week as they aim to reach their third Champions League final in five seasons.

Klopp said: “Bobby is now running, which is good.

“I say it’s not serious, it’s painful, a little pain in the middle foot bone.

“He was running again today. He will travel with us but will not be in the squad yet.

“We hope he will be with us sooner not later.”

Divock Origi was absent for Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday due to illness.

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones missed the first clash against Villarreal as they were sick.

But Klopp revealed Origi is over his problem.