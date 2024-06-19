David Hancko. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Hancko is reportedly on Liverpool’s list of transfer target.

The wife of a defender reportedly being targeted by Liverpool has confirmed that he plans to move clubs this summer.

The Reds have been linked with an array of players as Arne Slot prepares to take charge of his maiden season after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s not been a surprise that some members of Slot’s Feyenoord side are said to be on his radar. The 44-year-old spent three years at the Rotterdam outfit, winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup.

One member of the De Kuip dressing room who Liverpool are suggested to be admirers of is David Hancko. The centre-back, who can also play left-back, was signed by Slot from Sparta Prague for €6 million in 2022. He played a key role as Feyenoord captured two major trophies, making a total of 93 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Hancko is currently representing Slovakia at Euro 2024 - and made a crucial block to help his country earn a shock 1-0 triumph over Belgium in their opening fixture.

And his wife - professional tennis player Kristana Pliskova - admitted that the 26-year-old is looking to depart Feyenoord after the Euros. But Pliskova has admitted she’d rather her husband play for a team in warmer climes than the Premier League - although won’t complain if Hancko does move to England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told Czech newspaper Sport (via Sportovy) "It will be dealt with this summer. Probably only after the championship, but I'm not such an expert.

“I don't know if it's up for grabs, but I think he'd like to move on. Actually, we would both be happy. We'll see what will happen in the end. I'm not complaining, but there are definitely better places. For me, Spain or Italy.”