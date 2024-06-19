'He'd like to move' - Liverpool-linked defender's wife makes major admission and names preferred destination
The wife of a defender reportedly being targeted by Liverpool has confirmed that he plans to move clubs this summer.
The Reds have been linked with an array of players as Arne Slot prepares to take charge of his maiden season after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.
It’s not been a surprise that some members of Slot’s Feyenoord side are said to be on his radar. The 44-year-old spent three years at the Rotterdam outfit, winning the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup.
One member of the De Kuip dressing room who Liverpool are suggested to be admirers of is David Hancko. The centre-back, who can also play left-back, was signed by Slot from Sparta Prague for €6 million in 2022. He played a key role as Feyenoord captured two major trophies, making a total of 93 appearances and scoring 11 goals.
Hancko is currently representing Slovakia at Euro 2024 - and made a crucial block to help his country earn a shock 1-0 triumph over Belgium in their opening fixture.
And his wife - professional tennis player Kristana Pliskova - admitted that the 26-year-old is looking to depart Feyenoord after the Euros. But Pliskova has admitted she’d rather her husband play for a team in warmer climes than the Premier League - although won’t complain if Hancko does move to England.
She told Czech newspaper Sport (via Sportovy) "It will be dealt with this summer. Probably only after the championship, but I'm not such an expert.
“I don't know if it's up for grabs, but I think he'd like to move on. Actually, we would both be happy. We'll see what will happen in the end. I'm not complaining, but there are definitely better places. For me, Spain or Italy.”
Hancko is one of several defenders who have been linked with Liverpool in the summer. Lille’s Leny Yoro is regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Europe but Real Madrid are reportedly his preference. Stuttgart’s Waldemar Anton and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori are also said to be on Liverpool’s list of potential targets.
