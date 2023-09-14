We all have our very own rituals when it comes to making their matchday pilgrimage to Anfield.

With Anfield being one of the best footballing arenas in world football, every home game is certainly a special occasion.

An increase of 7,000 seats will also soon be completed, the famous stadium will increase its capacity to around 61,000 as it becomes one of the country’s biggest stadiums.

Fans come from far and wide to see Jurgen Klopp’s side, but every regular fan will have their rituals that are dear to them and won’t be changed for the world.

Here, we take a look at 11 matchday rituals all Liverpool fans should definitely know about.

1 . Singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before kick-off The Anfield faithful also belt out a rendition of Gerry and the Peacemakers’ ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before kick-off, which always raises the noise, the atmosphere and brings a level of excitement and energy that most clubs can’t match. You simply have to join in!

2 . Enjoy the incredible flags that always light up the Kop Every matchday you can see the incredible fan-made flags that have been a fixture on the Kop across the last two decades.

3 . Enjoy one of the award-winning fan podcasts pre-match Liverpool has multiple podcasts with huge fan following. The likes of the Anfield Wrap, Redmen TV and Blood Red are all brilliant listens for die-hard fans. Photo: Alex Grimm

4 . Introduce the next generation There’s also an opportunity to introduce the next set of fans to Anfield!