Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool's Carabao Cup win. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has declared that Wataru Endo will have long and successful Liverpool career after winning his first major trophy with the club.

Endo joined the Reds from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window, although his arrival caught plenty by surprise. Liverpool had been in pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia yet both opted to join Chelsea for a combined fee of around £163 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endo cost the Reds in the region of £16 million, although being aged 30, along with his relative obscurity, meant he was written off by some early on. Yet after settling down to life on Merseyside, the Japan international has been in magnificent form. He excelled for 120 minutes of Liverpool's 1-0 extra-time win over Chelsea at Wembley - as Caicedo had to settle for a runners-up medal and Lavia was not involved because of injury.

Endo is currently under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027. And while Klopp will leave his role as manager the summer, he is confident Endo will be part of the next Liverpool boss' plans for the long term.