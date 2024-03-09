Liverpool have not been shy to splash the cash on the transfer window in recent years as they've brought in big money signings likes Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Núñez. Their current squad is one of the most valuable in the Premier League, but how does that reflect on their wage bill?

The story is slightly different for Everton, whose record signing remains the £45 million move for Gylfi Sigurdsson. However, amid the Toffees's recent run-ins with profitability and sustainability rule breaches, their wages are among the top 20 in the Premier League, spanning across two years.

We have used data provided by Deloitte, looking back at Premier League wage bills across 2022 and 2023, to list the highest-paying clubs in order. As these figures go back two years, some clubs in the list have since been relegated and no longer compete in the top flight. Take a look below at where Liverpool and Everton rank compared to some of their closest league rivals.

1 . 20. Watford (2022) Wages - £79m

2 . 19. Burnley (2022) Wages - £92m

3 . 18. Brentford (2023) Wages - £99m

4 . 17. Southampton (2022) Wages - £113m