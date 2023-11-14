Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Holland under-21 coach Michael Reiziger has insisted that Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is no longer being punished.

Gravenberch caused a stir among the Netherlands FA after opting not to link up with the Dutch youth set-up in September. The midfielder had only just completed a £34 million move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich and wanted to use the international break to settle in on Merseyside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reiziger and senior boss Ronald Koeman both hit out at the decision, with Gravenberch omitted from Holland duty last month. Koeman has since confirmed that the air has been cleared with the 21-year-old, with KNVB technical director Nigel de Jong visiting Liverpool's training ground recently.

Gravenberch was not named in Holland under-21s' squad for their European Championships 2025 games against Gibraltar and Sweden, although a knee injury has kept him out of Liverpool's previous two games. Reiziger has insisted that it was because he did not want to make many changes to his set-up.

He said via Voetbal International: "I thought it was important to hold on to this group as much as possible. Because you are together for three short periods in a row. The playing style also becomes a bit clearer. So you don't want to change too much. 'This is no longer a punishment or anything. Not at all. That is already behind us. 'During the next international match, in March, you will of course look further. Then you don't even know whether he is still eligible for the Dutch Juniors or the Dutch national team.