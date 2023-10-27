Register
‘Honestly’ - Toulouse boss makes Anfield atmosphere claim after Liverpool defeat

Liverpool earned a third successive Europa League Group E victory against the Ligue 1 side.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Oct 2023, 06:02 BST
Toulouse boss Carles Martínez Novell insisted that his side were not overwhelmed by the Anfield atmosphere in their loss to Liverpool.

The French side were thrashed 5-1 as the Reds earned a third successive Europa League Group E victory. Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead in the ninth minute but Toulouse equalised through Thijs Dallinga.

However, the Reds soon stamped their authority on the encounter, with Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez bagging before the interval before Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah making the victory more emphatic.

Toulouse, who are 13th in Ligue 1, knew they were in for a difficult game. But when asked if some of his players were afraid playing at Anfield, Les Violets head coach Novell replied: “Honestly, no. Today, the team showed personality. We played how we wanted and pressed how we wanted. With the ball, as you know we are a young team and are in a process and want to improve.

“Today, what a good atmosphere and scenario to continue our process and growing. Today, it is not just in good or bad things, we can think of something good but something about transition, tactical faults, be clever in some moments, play different scenarios in maximum levels is important. But not about [being] afraid.

“The team was very excited to play in this amazing stadium but after the game, I don’t have a feeling we lost 5-1 at Anfield. It’s my first time here, it’s very nice to play here, it’s very positive and incredible but not about that. Of course, Liverpool is an incredible club and an incredible team at maximum level.”