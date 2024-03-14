'How is he there' - Dominik Szoboszlai says Liverpool have a player who just 'gets everywhere'
Dominik Szoboszlai has told of his delight to have linked up with Wataru Endo at Liverpool.
The pair both arrived at Anfield in the summer transfer window as part of the Reds' midfield overhaul - having previously been opponents in Germany. Szoboszlai signed from RB Leipzig for a fee of £60 million while Endo was recruited from Stuttgart for £16.3 million.
The latter was a name that too many supporters were not familiar with. And being aged 30, he did not fit the usual model of a player that Liverpool sign.
After a slow start, Endo has been in excellent form since settling down to life on Merseyside as he delivered another magnificent performance in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City.
And Szoboszlai, on media duties ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg against Sparta Prague - as Liverpool hold a 5-1 aggregate lead - explained why it is so difficult to play against Endo.
The Hungary captain said: "I played against him when he was at Stuttgart. He's a player who is everywhere. It feels like you have past him then you turn around and he's already there.
"I can understand why people are thinking: 'How is he there exactly when I just past him. I'm happy to have him in my team."
Szoboszlai has recently recovered from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of six games. However, he started last Sunday's 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City and feels back up to speed.
He added: "Yeah I'm back. I don't feel any pain, hopefully it stays like that and also for the future.
"It's the worst thing that can happen to you to be injured, to not be allowed to be in the team even if you want and you are watching from the television and the stands."