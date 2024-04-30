Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on April 27, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Evertonians will not be having any sleepless nights like the past two years. They won't be fretting over the fear of Premier League relegation nor have to face the prospect of being chided and goaded by those of Red persuasion.

For Everton to be safe from the drop with three matches remaining represents tangible progress. To be clear of a dogfight having been deducted eight points is a magnificent achievement.

Sean Dyche deserved credit aplenty. The Toffees boss has had to hurdle financial obstacles as well as having points won on the pitch taken away because of decisions made at boardroom level before he was even in the Goodison Park hot seat.

At the start of the campaign, supporters would have craved their final trio of games being dead-rubbers. The celebrations after the 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace are still fondly remembered, the relief after the 1-0 win against Bournemouth remains palpable. But scrapping for top-flight status is not a position the Blues should be in.

Indeed, supporters can enjoy the final three fixtures. The pressure is off. Those travelling to Luton Town on Friday night can savour the trip down rather than having a sense of worry.

Inevitably, there will be a clamour for fringe players such as No.2 goalkeeper Joao Virginia to get chances perhaps for some academy players including Lewis Warrington to be given opportunities. Yet there are still nine points up for grabs and additional prize money on the line.

Everton are 15th in the table on 36 points. And for every place that they climb, the Toffees will bank circa an additional £2.8 million. Per the Premier League's annual report for the 2022-23 season, Bournemouth netted a merit payment of £18.6 million. for finishing 15th last term.

But the Blues can still mathematically overtake Crystal Palace (40 points), Fulham (43 points) and Brighton (44 points) if results were to go in their favour. What's more, the result of the appeal from Everton's two-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules in 2022-23 could also be reduced.