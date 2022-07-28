Liverpool suffered a 1-0 friendly loss to Red Bull Salzburg ahead of their meeting against Manchester City for the Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp was furious Liverpool did not receive a penalty in their loss to RB Salzburg. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They're called friendly matches for a reason.

There is supposed to be a certain degree of competitiveness, of course. But, for the most part, how teams approach them is usually clement.

Full-blooded challenges are seldom. Even frowned upon.

Becoming irked by decisions that don't go in your favour is scarce.

That couldn't be said for Jurgen Klopp, though, in the dying embers of Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds boss was incandescent when Luis Diaz was not awarded a penalty and give the visitors a chance to equalise.

Klopp protested furiously with the fourth official on the sideline before taking his grievance up with the referee at the full-time whistle.

We're used to seeing the German vexed when there are three points to play for in the Premier League or a place in the next round up for grabs in cup games.

But becoming livid by not winning a penalty against Salzburg in pre-season? Not too many would have guessed that.

Luis Diaz goes down inside the box during Liverpool’s loss to RB Salzburg. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Yet it underlines how much Klopp wants to see Liverpool win no matter the circumstance. The result counted for nothing but the frustration of not being handed the chance to score from the spot culminated in his fit of rage.

“That’s why we were all animated in the last situation with the possible penalty,” Klopp told the club website.

“In the Premier League I go definitely in the stands for the things I thought and said! But that was it now for the rest of the season with complaining about that. But in that moment it was such a clear penalty; it would have been nice if you get a result for the effort.”

Plenty has been discussed about how the Reds are going to approach their Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Although silverware is on the line, the annual fixture is regarded as a glorified friendly.

But it may be different as the modern rivals go head-to-head yet again.

There is plenty of unfinished business after Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by a point and City were dumped out of the FA Cup by the Reds.

Klopp and Pep Guardiola will undoubtedly embrace with a usual bear hug before kick-off. The mutual respect they have for each other is monumental.

However, when the clash ensues, you just get the inkling that things will swiftly change.

If Klopp can become piqued by a penalty not being given against Salzburg, imagine how he might react if Mo Salah doesn't receive anything following a collision with Ruben Diaz inside the box.