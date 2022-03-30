Liverpool and Everton are back in Premier League action this weekend, following the conclusion of the international break.

All attention now turns towards the final two months of the campaign as Liverpool and Everton are involved in tense battles at either end of the Premier League table.

The battle to become champions seems a two-horse race with current leaders Manchester City sat one point ahead of Liverpool, who have gathered serious momentum with a remarkable run of form to claw back a big deficit to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Everton’s struggle to avoid the drop remains unclear - although Norwich City look all but certain to spend next season in the Championship as they have an eight-point deficit to make up on the 17th-placed Toffees.

Burnley and Watford occupy the other two relegation places but the likes Leeds United, Brentford and Newcastle United will all feel they have work to do to preserve their Premier League status.

There remains plenty of intrigue in the challenge for a top-four place with Chelsea and Arsenal currently the favourites to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

The London duo occupy third and fourth place in the table with just under two months remaining - but the likes of Spurs, Manchester United and even seventh-placed West Ham United will feel they can end the season on a high by claiming a top-four spot.

With the ‘business end’ of the season now approaching, Liverpool World takes a look at which clubs are hitting form at the right time by looking at their points tallies over the last ten games.

1. 20th: Brighton and Hove Albion (6pts) Photo: Getty Images

2. 19th: Everton (6pts) Photo: Getty Images

3. 18th: Leeds United (7pts) Photo: Getty Images

4. 17th: Norwich City (7pts) Photo: Julian Finney