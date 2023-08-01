Liverpool and Everton fans will be purchasing their season tickets ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign beginning.

With the new Premier League season less than two weeks away, thousands upon thousands of fans are preparing to return to grounds across the country.

Manchester City kick-off the new campaign on August 11 as last season’s champions take on Vincent Kompany’s Championship-winning Burnley.

For the Merseyside clubs, they get underway across the opening weekend. Everton welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham to Goodison Park on August 12 - 64 days after Abdoulaye Doucoure’s strike saved Everton from relegation, as they defeated Bournemouth on the final day of the season to stay up.

In terms of Liverpool, they face a tough test a day later as they travel to London to face a new-look Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have looked impressive in pre-season and will boast a difficult opening game for Jurgen Klopp.

As always, fans on Merseyside will continue to show strong support across both clubs and season tickets continue to be prized assets for football fans in the area. However, Liverpool do sit the lowest in terms of price when compared to their top six rivals, and Everton sit in the lower end when it comes to the total cost of a season ticket. There’s certainly value for money if you can get your hands on a ticket, but how do both clubs compare to the rest of the league?

LiverpoolWorld has listed the most expensive season tickets in the Premier League (from The Athletic) ahead of the 2023/24 season - starting from the highest and ending with the lowest.

1 . Fulham Adult Season Ticket Cost - £3,000 Photo: Steve Bardens

2 . Tottenham Adult Season Ticket Cost - £2,025 Photo: Julian Finney

3 . Arsenal Adult Season Ticket Cost - £1,783.50

4 . Newcastle United Adult Season Ticket Cost - £1,108