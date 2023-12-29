How Liverpool and Everton's Premier League points tallies compare to the same stage of last season - gallery
Liverpool and Everton have seen huge improvements in points totals from this time last season.
Liverpool and Everton have experienced very different starts to this Premier League season than they did last year, with both sides able to boast superior records.
At this stage last season, Jurgen Klopp's side sat in sixth place in the league having just lost their 19th game of the season to Brentford. They had also posted losses against Leeds United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in what was a shaky start to the season after their quadruple attempt.
For Everton, they began the season under Frank Lampard following their relegation heroics a few months prior but their struggles continues. After 19 games, they sat 18th in the table having just lost to Brighton 4-1 at Goodison Park. At that point, they had won just three games and Lampard was sacked just two games later.
Now, Liverpool sit top of the table at the halfway point of the season while Everton sit 17th, just one point ahead of Luton in the relegation zone but without their 10-point deduction they would be sat in ninth place ahead of Chelsea as it stands following their eight victories this season.
As a result, we've decided to look at how the two Merseyside teams compare to the rest of the 17 teams from last season in a comparison of each team's points won in the Premier League compared to the same stage last season.