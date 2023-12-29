Liverpool and Everton have seen huge improvements in points totals from this time last season.

Liverpool and Everton have experienced very different starts to this Premier League season than they did last year, with both sides able to boast superior records.

At this stage last season, Jurgen Klopp's side sat in sixth place in the league having just lost their 19th game of the season to Brentford. They had also posted losses against Leeds United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in what was a shaky start to the season after their quadruple attempt.

For Everton, they began the season under Frank Lampard following their relegation heroics a few months prior but their struggles continues. After 19 games, they sat 18th in the table having just lost to Brighton 4-1 at Goodison Park. At that point, they had won just three games and Lampard was sacked just two games later.

Now, Liverpool sit top of the table at the halfway point of the season while Everton sit 17th, just one point ahead of Luton in the relegation zone but without their 10-point deduction they would be sat in ninth place ahead of Chelsea as it stands following their eight victories this season.

As a result, we've decided to look at how the two Merseyside teams compare to the rest of the 17 teams from last season in a comparison of each team's points won in the Premier League compared to the same stage last season.

1 . West Ham United +18 Points - Despite losing Declan Rice, West Ham have built on last season and their summer business has proven to be very successful. Plus, Jarrod Bowen has continued his strong goalscoring form and they look a very strong side this year.

2 . Aston Villa +14 Points - Unai Emery has build on last season and they have been terrific in Europe and in the league. They suffered a setback against Man United, but they are still in strong form and should head into 2024 with supreme confidence.

3 . Liverpool +13 Points - From underachievers to table toppers within a year, Liverpool's summer business has helped to rocket them back into title contention and they look set to battle it out across three or four competitions this year.