Liverpool remain in the thick of the title race despite a disappointing week on all fronts, while Everton continue to battle the drop, but how do the values of their current squads compare to those of their rivals? The Reds crashed out of the Europa League this week after giving themselves too much to do with their first leg defeat.

The Reds also suffered a setback in their Premier League chase last weekend, falling behind Manchester City, but there is still hope of results going their way over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the Toffees are currently two points above the drop zone and desperate to add further distance after another points deduction recently. In the meantime, we have rounded up a Premier League table based on squad values. Take a look below to see where Everton and Liverpool rank.