How Liverpool compare to Everton and rivals in PL transfer overspend table
How do the Reds and the Blues compare to their top flight peers?
Premier League clubs are not averse to spending exorbitant amounts of money on new players.
Transfer fees continue to creep up year on year, with little sign of them slowing down any time soon.
For the likes of Liverpool and Everton, recruitment represents some of their most notable expenditure - but are they getting good value for their money?
Stats gurus at CIES Football Observatory have crunched the numbers on every Premier League side’s fee-paying transfers since July 2012 and compared them to the estimated market value of the players involved to determine by how much each top flight club has overspent.
Deals concluded by triggering buy-out or option-to-buy clauses were not included in the sample analysed.
But which clubs have conducted the least savvy business?
Check out the full standings from first to 20th below...
*All figures in Euros.
1. Manchester United
Spend: €1,594M
Estimated value of players bought: €1,356M
Overspend: +€238M
Percentage overspend: +18%
2. Aston Villa
Spend: €577M
Estimated value of players bought: €428M
Overspend: +€149M
Percentage overspend: +35%
3. Chelsea
Spend: €1,334M
Estimated value of players bought: €1,199M
Overspend: +€135M
Percentage overspend: +11%
4. Arsenal
Spend: €980M
Estimated value of players bought: €851M
Overspend: +€129M
Percentage overspend: +15%
5. Everton
Spend: €747M
Estimated value of players bought: €650M
Overspend: +€97M
Percentage overspend: +15%
6. Newcastle United
Spend: €609M
Estimated value of players bought: €533M
Overspend: +€76M
Percentage overspend: +14%
7. Leicester City
Spend: €471M
Estimated value of players bought: €397M
Overspend: +€74M
Percentage overspend: +19%
8. Southampton
Spend: €467M
Estimated value of players bought: €397M
Overspend: +€70M
Percentage overspend: +18%
9. Liverpool
Spend: €1,004M
Estimated value of players bought: €948M
Overspend: +€56M
Percentage overspend: +6%
10. West Ham
Spend: €650M
Estimated value of players bought: €595M
Overspend: +€55M
Percentage overspend: +9%
11. Bournemouth
Spend: €297M
Estimated value of players bought: €245M
Overspend: +€52M
Percentage overspend: +22%25
12. Crystal Palace
Spend: €316M
Estimated value of players bought: €266M
Overspend: +€50M
Percentage overspend: +19%
13. Fulham
Spend: €303M
Estimated value of players bought: €258M
Overspend: +€45M
Percentage overspend: +17%
14. Nottingham Forest
Spend: €244M
Estimated value of players bought: €206M
Overspend: +€38M
Percentage overspend: +18%
15. Brentford
Spend: €154M
Estimated value of players bought: €117M
Overspend: +€37M
Percentage overspend: +32%
16. Leeds United
Spend: €279M
Estimated value of players bought: €243M
Overspend: +€36M
Percentage overspend: +15%
17. Manchester City
Spend: €1,180M
Estimated value of players bought: €1,157M
Overspend: +€23M
Percentage overspend: +2%
18. Brighton & Hove Albion
Spend: €313M
Estimated value of players bought: €314M
Overspend: -€1M
Percentage overspend: -0%
19. Tottenham Hotspur
Spend: €951M
Estimated value of players bought: €957M
Overspend: -€6M
Percentage overspend: -1%
20. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Spend: €305M
Estimated value of players bought: €326M
Overspend: -€21M
Percentage overspend: -7%