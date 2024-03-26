How Liverpool compare to Man Utd, Real Madrid and others for shirt searches in 2024

Liverpool shirt sales: Liverpool are among the highest shirts in European football but how do they compare to Europe's elite, and who is their highest individual shirt earner?
George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 26th Mar 2024, 20:00 GMT
Liverpool are already among the best shirt sellers in Europe and it is likely to continue given the size of their fanbase.Liverpool are already among the best shirt sellers in Europe and it is likely to continue given the size of their fanbase.
Liverpool are one of the most popular clubs in the world and earn a huge amount of money from shirt sales.

The latest figures from Casino Encyclopedia have revealed that they sit in the top ten for internet shirts for shirts to buy in 2024 and they've also revealed which players are the most-sought after right now and across the history of the club. With the international break giving fans a chance to take a breather ahead of the business end of the season, we've decided to look at where Liverpool sit within the top 10 for shirt searches in Europe in 2024 and the players which are the most searched for now and of all-time.

