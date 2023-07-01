Liverpool are closing in on a move for Dominik Szoboszlai. The midfielder is set to become the Reds’ second signing of the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp’s side have agreed to meet Szoboszlai’s £60 million release clause installed in his RB Leipzig contract - and are edging closer to a swoop.

Certainly, interest in the Hungary captain has heated up in the past couple of days. And Liverpool will be signing a player who scored 10 goals and recorded 13 assists last season as Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga.

Midfield was always going to be a key area for Klopp to strengthen in this summer’s transfer window. Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton for £35 million earlier this month, which was met with widespread approval.

And while supporters may not have seen as much as Szoboszlai, there will certainly be excitement. Liverpool will again harbour ambitions of finishing within the Premier League top four, at a minimum, next season after surrendering their spot in the Champions League following a fifth-place finish.

And looking ahead to the new campaign, here’s a look at how the Reds could line-up with Szoboszlai in the starting XI.

1 . (L to R) Leipzig's Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leipzig's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo vie for the ball during the friendly football match between German first division Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images) RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai battles Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a preseason friendly last summer. Picture: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

2 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian will firmly remain as No.1 at Anfield.

3 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold Deployed as a hybrid full-back/ centre-midfielder in the business end of last season. It was a tactic that bore fruit and will surely be used again.

4 . CB - Ibou Konate Most will agree he’s the best player to partner van Dijk, although his injury record means that cover will be required.