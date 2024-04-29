Liverpool are closing in on appointed Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

The Reds have been in talks with Feyenoord about Slot taking over at the end of the season. A reported fee of £9.3 million has been agreed by the two clubs.

Slot will have a significant void to fill. Klopp has become a God on Merseyside, having returned Liverpool to the European elite and won seven major trophies - including the Champions League and Premier League.

And while this season is ending in disappointing fashion, with the Reds’ faltering form continuing after a 2-2 draw at West Ham, Klopp’s legacy will hardly be tarnished.

Still, Slot will be wary that there are areas of the current squad required. Liverpool’s recent results has underlined that they are still short of challenging for the Premier League title while they’ll be back in the Champions League next term.

The 45-year-old will have already been running the rule over the dressing room and earmarking where he could strengthen. With everything in mind, we’ve decided to have a bit of fun and predict who Slot will want in his plans and the potential players he could target in the summer transfer window - and put a potential starting line-up together.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Widely recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world, Alisson is scarcely someone who Slot would want to lose.

2 . RB - Lutsharel Geertruida The 23-year-old has been Slot's most-used player at Fayenoord this season. Geertruida was interestingly in the stands for Liverpool's draw against West Ham and is a Holland international.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool captain has just a year left on his current Anfield deal but Slot will want as much experience as possible to remain at the club.