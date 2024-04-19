With Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer, Ruben Amorim is the favourite to take over.
If he does, he is likely to bring about change at Anfield given he has a new system that differs to Klopp’s 4-3-3. Amorim has operated with a 3-4-2-1 setup and that will certainly mean additions will be needed to help fit his system. Therefore, with the links all pointing towards Amorim, we’ve decided to look at how Liverpool could line-up next season.
1. GK - Alisson Becker
Continuing to be Liverpool's number one, he is one of the best keepers in the world.
2. RCB - Joe Gomez
Gomez is perfect for the role of a right-centre-back in a back three as he can cover space well and combines the two roles in which he has played this season - right-back and centre-back.
3. CCB - Virgil van Dijk
The Dutch defender has been in great form this year and would certainly suit being the last line of defence in the middle of a back three.
4. LCB - Ousmane Diomande
The Sporting defender is young, talented and strong and is a ball-playing defender who has been key under Amorim. This position could easily go to Goncalo Inacio, who is left-footed, but Diomande is highly-coveted by multiple clubs.
