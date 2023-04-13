With plenty of reports of multiple players coming in this summer, Liverpool’s squad could look very different come next season.

Liverpool’s squad for the 2023/24 season is likely to have some significant changes if the latest reports are to be believed.

The 2022/23 season has not gone to plan for Jurgen Klopp, having exited every cup competition far earlier than expected as well as struggling to lay a glove on the title fight, as they now look likely to fall short of the top four as well.

Their performances and inconsitent form have highlighted issues in the squad, especially in midfield, and the latest reports have revealed that new and younger players are expected to arrive in the summer to help rectify their current problems.

One who won’t be joining is Jude Bellingham, as the perceived cost of the player plus the financial power of their transfer rivals have ruled Liverpool out from signing the Borussia Dortmund star, but that has only opened the door for other players to arrive.

On top of that, there’s players leaving on a free in the form of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and potentially James Milner, as well as Arthur Melo returning to his parent club after an unsuccessful loan - which means there’s plenty of movement expected to occur this summer.

This is a look ahead to the 2023/24 season where he will predict what Klopp’s squad will look like if certain transfers are to go through.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Liverpool’s number one is having a brilliant individual season and has single-handedly saved his team from being in a worse position in the league table. At 30, he could still be number one at Anfield for years to come.

2 . Andy Robertson - LB Like most of Liverpool’s defence he has had some bad moments this season, but he remains one of the best left-backs in world football.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - CB A player who’s often a colossus at the back. Liverpool fans will just hope to see him play more often as the Frenchman has struggled with small regular injuries across this season. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Virgil Van Dijk - CB The Dutchman has struggled this season but with some midfield recruitment to help better protect the defence, he could return to levels we’ve seen in the past. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Next Page Page 1 of 6