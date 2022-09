Where do Liverpool and Everton rank compared to the rest of the top flight?

The summer transfer window provides clubs from across the footballing pyramid the opportunity to bolster their squads and raise the value of the assets at their disposal.

In the Premier League, where vast sums of money are spent on an annual basis, squad values can differ more greatly than just about anywhere else.

Whether its an influx of new players, or an exodus of deadwood, the total value of a side can go up or down dramatically.

But which Premier League sides have experienced the biggest changes of late, and where do Liverpool and Everton rank in those standings?

We took to Transfermarkt to find out, ranking all 20 top flight sides from highest to lowest based on their percentage increases or decreases since August 1st, just days before the start of the new season.

Check out the full standings below...

1. Nottingham Forest

Total market value: £268.29m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +86.3%.

2. Fulham

Total market value: £209.07m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +30.1%.

3. AFC Bournemouth

Total market value: £158.31m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +29.4%.

4. Newcastle United

Total market value: £379.89m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +26.5%.

5. West Ham

Total market value: £424.71m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +22.9%.

6. Everton

Total market value: £397.62m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +16%.

7. Southampton

Total market value: £284.45m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +15.7%.

8. Wolves

Total market value: £347.63m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +15%.

9. Manchester United

Total market value: £718.47m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +9.8%.

10. Brentford

Total market value: £269.91m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +7.7%.

11. Liverpool

Total market value: £832.5m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +6.3%.

12. Brighton and Hove Albion

Total market value: £266.94m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +6%.

13. Chelsea

Total market value: £775.35m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +3.2%.

14. Manchester City

Total market value: £949.77m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +3%.

15. Leeds United

Total market value: £257.67m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +2.4%.

16. Crystal Palace

Total market value: £252.63m. Percentage difference since August 1st: +2.1%.

17. Aston Villa

Total market value: £455.04m. Percentage difference since August 1st: -0.5%.

18. Arsenal

Total market value: £598.95m. Percentage difference since August 1st: -5.8%.

19. Tottenham Hotspur

Total market value: £616.77m. Percentage difference since August 1st: -9.5%.

20. Leicester City