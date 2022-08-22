How Liverpool’s net spend compares to Man Utd over the past five years

How do Liverpool and Manchester United’s transfer dealings over recent years compare?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have enjoyed a lot more success on the transfer front than Manchester United over the past five years.

The Reds’ policy in windows has been more shrewd over recent years which has seen them establish themselves as one of the best clubs in the Premier League and in the world.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not just incomings that have been impressive bits of business, with the Merseyside giants usually ensuring that they get decent fees for players that they decide to sell resulting in favourable net spends.

United, on the other hand, have thrown money at their squad since 2018 but have seen many come through the Old Trafford entrance door and flop.

The Red Devils’ recruitment has been heavily criticised and they go into this evening’s clash against Liverpool bottom of the league table.

Here is how the two clubs’ net spends over the past five years compare to eachother, with information courtesy of Swiss Ramble and Transfermarkt:

2018/19

Liverpool- £163m

Man Utd- £69m

This was a big season for Liverpool and saw them bring in Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho, whilst Dom Solanke and Danny Ward left for a combined fee of £31.7million. They won the Champions League after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

United delved into the market that year to land Fred for £53million and Diogo Dalot for £19.8million, whilst Daley Blind and Sam Johnstone left.

2019/20

Liverpool - £0m

Man Utd- £112m

Klopp decided not to splash the cash in the summer of 2019 and let the likes of Danny Ing, Ryan Kent and Simon Mignolet depart as they went on to win the title.

United swooped to sign Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James and gave the green light to Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young to go.

Magure has been linked with Chelsea

2020/21

Liverpool- £93m

Man Utd- £94m

The pair’s net spends were close in 2020. Liverpool bolstered their squad after winning the league by bringing in Jota, Thiago and Kostantinos Tsimikas and allowed Dejan Lovren to leave.

United brought in Donny Van de Beek from Ajax as their big signing and he remains with them today.

Donny van den Beek has been a bit part player for Manchester United this season

2021/22

Liverpool- £51.7m

Man Utd- £98.4

United ended up spending more than the Reds last summer as they forked out £76.5million for Jason Sancho and signed Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. Dan James was sold on to Leeds United too.

Klopp landed defender Ibrahima Konate and then waited until January to sign winger Luis Diaz. Harry Wilson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Taiwo Awoniyi and Georginio Wijnaldrum all left to clear space and funds.

2022/23

Liverpool- £4.59m

Man Utd- £120.2m

Erik ten Hag’s first window in charge has seen him bring in Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia for fees.