Some players could leave and a new manager may bring fresh transfer ideas and Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of players

How Liverpool's £552m starting XI could line-up next season if transfer rumours are true - gallery

Liverpool transfer news: The summer window could see a lot of movement for Liverpool as a new manager arrives.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 12th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 18:11 BST

Liverpool’s summer will likely see plenty of change as a new manager arrives and a new era begins.

We already know of the changes at boardroom level and a new boss on top of that means that new players will likely head to Anfield - and some may even exit. Only time will tell but if Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is hired - who is currently the frontrunner for the job - then we can expect a certain type of line-up and team for next season.

Even without that Liverpool have been linked to a whole host of players in recent weeks, in both defence and attack as they look to bolster certain areas of their squad. With that in mind, we’ve decided to see what their line-up for next season could look like according to the latest rumours and reports. And squad values have been taken from Transfermarkt.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian is suffering with a serious injury but remains one of the best in the world.

2. RCB - Joe Gomez

Playing just to the right of the back three, Gomez would be tasked building up down the right and covering large areas of space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. His experiences playing full-back this season should allow for him to thrive here.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Based off a back three, which is favoured by Ruben Amorim, Van Dijk would be right at home in the middle of the defence, spraying passes and being the last line of defence.

4. LCB - Goncalo Inacio

The centre-back has been linked with a move and has a release clause of £51m. Managerial target Ruben Amorim coaches the Sporting defender and both could be at Liverpool this summer.

