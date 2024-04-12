Liverpool’s summer will likely see plenty of change as a new manager arrives and a new era begins.
We already know of the changes at boardroom level and a new boss on top of that means that new players will likely head to Anfield - and some may even exit. Only time will tell but if Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is hired - who is currently the frontrunner for the job - then we can expect a certain type of line-up and team for next season.
Even without that Liverpool have been linked to a whole host of players in recent weeks, in both defence and attack as they look to bolster certain areas of their squad. With that in mind, we’ve decided to see what their line-up for next season could look like according to the latest rumours and reports. And squad values have been taken from Transfermarkt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.