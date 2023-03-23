Register
How Liverpool’s £560m-rated starting XI could look this summer if the rumours are true - gallery

Here is how Liverpool’s starting XI could look next season

Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 18:00 GMT

Liverpool have endured one of their worst seasons since Jurgen Klopp was appointed and could face missing out on a Champions League spot for the first time in seven years. The Reds have struggled with their ageing squad and are in desperate need of a revamp.

Despite continued rumours of a takeover, Liverpool are expected to revitalise their ranks in the summer transfer window and are likely to be handed a hefty warchest to improve their chances of more success next season. Meanwhile, they are also likely to part ways with some of the ‘dead wood’ such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Adrian.

Ahead of another busy summer on Merseyside, we take a look at how Liverpool’s starting line-up could look if the transfer rumours are true...

1. Alisson

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold

3. Josko Gvardiol

4. Virgil van Dijk

Premier League