Here is how Liverpool’s starting XI could look next season

Liverpool have endured one of their worst seasons since Jurgen Klopp was appointed and could face missing out on a Champions League spot for the first time in seven years. The Reds have struggled with their ageing squad and are in desperate need of a revamp.

Despite continued rumours of a takeover, Liverpool are expected to revitalise their ranks in the summer transfer window and are likely to be handed a hefty warchest to improve their chances of more success next season. Meanwhile, they are also likely to part ways with some of the ‘dead wood’ such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Adrian.

Ahead of another busy summer on Merseyside, we take a look at how Liverpool’s starting line-up could look if the transfer rumours are true...

1 . Alisson Alisson has been arguably Liverpool’s best player this season and will undoubtedly remain as their number one next year.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold Alexander-Arnold is likely to remain as Liverpool’s first choice right-back for years to come.

3 . Josko Gvardiol Gvardiol has attracted plenty of interest over the past year with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City all keen to bring him to the Premier League.

4 . Virgil van Dijk Van Dijk hasn’t looked quite himself this season but will definitely remain a key part of their backline in the future.