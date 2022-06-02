For Liverpool, this summer transfer window could be a huge one.
After narrowly avoiding silverware in both the Premier League and Champions League this term, a strong recruitment drive could be the missing ingredient needed to get Jurgen Klopp’s men over the line next term.
There’s also the uncomfortable prospect of some big names exits too, including attacking talisman Sadio Mane, but what exactly does the rest of the summer have in store for the Reds?
We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.
The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the 2022 transfer summer transfer window.
Check out the Reds’ in-game starting XI from the first day of the 2022/23 Premier League season below...