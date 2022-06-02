The Reds will be bidding to go one further in the Premier League and Champions League next season, but are having to deal with widespread Sadio Mane exit links.

For Liverpool, this summer transfer window could be a huge one.

After narrowly avoiding silverware in both the Premier League and Champions League this term, a strong recruitment drive could be the missing ingredient needed to get Jurgen Klopp’s men over the line next term.

There’s also the uncomfortable prospect of some big names exits too, including attacking talisman Sadio Mane, but what exactly does the rest of the summer have in store for the Reds?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the 2022 transfer summer transfer window.

Check out the Reds’ in-game starting XI from the first day of the 2022/23 Premier League season below...

1. GK: Alisson Becker The popular Brazilian is still Klopp’s number one next season - no surprises there.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Another stalwart of this Liverpool side, it’s hard to imagine the full-back ever leaving Anfield.

3. CB: Joel Matip You would assume that Matip and Ibrahim Konate will rotate regularly at the heart of defence, as they have this term but on the opening day of 22/23, it’s the former who gets the nod.

4. CB: Virgil van Dijk For many, the best defender in world football - he isn’t going anywhere.