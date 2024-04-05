The 2023/24 Premier League season isn’t too far away from its conclusion. As such, let’s take a step back to reflect upon some facts and figures - today, we’ll be ranking each team in England’s top division by the amount of penalties they have been awarded in the current campaign.

Liverpool rank highly on the list, as do Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Meanwhile, outfits like Burnley, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur do not fare quite as well - there are two teams in the Premier League who have only been awarded a single penalty this season. All data for this list has been taken from Transfermarkt.