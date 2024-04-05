How many penalties Liverpool have won this season compared to Man Utd, Chelsea and more

Here’s a look at how many penalties each Premier League team has been awarded over the course of the 2023/24 season.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 5th Apr 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 18:40 BST

The 2023/24 Premier League season isn’t too far away from its conclusion. As such, let’s take a step back to reflect upon some facts and figures - today, we’ll be ranking each team in England’s top division by the amount of penalties they have been awarded in the current campaign.

Liverpool rank highly on the list, as do Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Meanwhile, outfits like Burnley, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur do not fare quite as well - there are two teams in the Premier League who have only been awarded a single penalty this season. All data for this list has been taken from Transfermarkt.

Penalties awarded: 1

1. 20. Tottenham

Penalties awarded: 1

Penalties awarded: 1

2. 19. Nottingham Forest

Penalties awarded: 1

Penalties awarded: 2

3. 18. Burnley

Penalties awarded: 2

Penalties awarded: 2

4. 17. Fulham

Penalties awarded: 2

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueManchester UnitedChelsea